UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $219,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,626,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,954,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 989,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

