UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,722 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $163,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

