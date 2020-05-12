UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.96% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $167,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.