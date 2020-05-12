UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.43% of General Mills worth $137,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

