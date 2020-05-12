UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 142,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $178,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

