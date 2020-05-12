UBS Group AG Has $117.05 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Travelers Companies worth $117,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

