UBS Group AG Has $117.56 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.77% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $117,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $245.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

