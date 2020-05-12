UBS Group AG Has $165.59 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.11% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $165,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,812,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 959,019 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,228,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,047,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 444,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

