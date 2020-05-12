UBS Group AG Has $171.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $171,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

