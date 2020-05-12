UBS Group AG Has $178.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.70% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $178,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,097,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 191,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

