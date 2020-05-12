UBS Group AG Has $209.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $209,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

