UBS Group AG Has $244.11 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,089,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Truist Financial worth $244,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.