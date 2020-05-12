UBS Group AG Has $90.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $90,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.