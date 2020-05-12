UBS Group AG Has $93.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $93,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,440,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

