UBS Group AG Has $99.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $99,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

VBR stock opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

