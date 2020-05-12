UBS Group AG Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.74% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $91,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.