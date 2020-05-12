UBS Group AG Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.52% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $93,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

