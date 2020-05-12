UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.82% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $195,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,031.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 171,472 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,296,000.

MCHI opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

