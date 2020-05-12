UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.61% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $98,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $205.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.47.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

