UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $92,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.