UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.89% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $99,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

