UBS Group AG Purchases 1,450,477 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 342.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of Welltower worth $85,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 109,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,644,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

WELL opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

