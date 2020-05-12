UBS Group AG Purchases 371,171 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.65% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $163,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SHV opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

