UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $157,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 48,215 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 705,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

