UBS Group AG Sells 101,963 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of iShares MBS ETF worth $96,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

