UBS Group AG Sells 1,886,067 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $205,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.