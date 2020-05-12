UBS Group AG Sells 204,874 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,848,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $130,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,974,000 after buying an additional 1,075,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 510,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,927,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

