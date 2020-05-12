UBS Group AG Sells 255,602 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $198,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

