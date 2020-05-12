UBS Group AG Sells 270,288 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.91% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $112,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

