UBS Group AG Sells 32,257 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Southern worth $95,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

