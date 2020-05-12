UBS Group AG Sells 351,365 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.78% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $97,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

