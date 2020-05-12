UBS Group AG Sells 675,919 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.49% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $129,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CY. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after buying an additional 344,600 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 304,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,740,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.