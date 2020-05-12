UBS Group AG Sells 68,473 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,473 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.58% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $153,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,892,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.