UBS Group AG Sells 766,112 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766,112 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.01% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $114,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

