UBS Group AG Sells 8,265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $99,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

