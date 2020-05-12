UBS Group AG Trims Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.90% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $107,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,088,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,965,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,866,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $269.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

