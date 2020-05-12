UBS Group AG Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $101,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

