UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.26% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $88,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

