UBS Group Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $9.25

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. B. Riley raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 6,228,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,861,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,325,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,334,000. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.