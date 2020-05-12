UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns News Impact Rating of 4.40

News coverage about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a media sentiment score of 4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected UBS Group’s score:

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,279. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.27.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.