UBS Group Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $330.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $307.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE ANTM opened at $272.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $8,317,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 133.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

