UBS Group Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $60.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 150,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

