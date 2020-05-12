UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,230,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $20,637,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in UDR by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 467,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after acquiring an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $19,053,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

