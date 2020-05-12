UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CEO John L. Walsh Acquires 8,000 Shares

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,055 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in UGI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

