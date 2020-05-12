UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,149,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.14% of UGI worth $564,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in UGI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in UGI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

UGI stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

