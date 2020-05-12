Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.