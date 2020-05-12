UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

