Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UMPQ stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after acquiring an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

