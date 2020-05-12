Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

