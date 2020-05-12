Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 222,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UA. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

